State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Honors LTHS Administrator During Women’s History Month

Frerichs Recognizes Great Achievements of Women in Illinois

Lockport Township High School District 205 is pleased to announce that Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs recognized an LTHS administrator, Dr. Lorie Cristofaro, during his annual luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month on March 15, 2023. Every year, he selects eight women from different aspects of public and business life to honor outstanding leaders in their fields. Some of the leaders he selected this year were women in leadership in sports, healthcare, journalism, and business. His selection this year for an Outstanding Commitment in Education is, Dr. Lorie Cristofaro, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction at LTHS D205.

“It is always special to be honored for the work you do. It is extraordinary for me that I was selected out of all of the great women in this State who are doing amazing things in schools and expanding opportunities for women in educational leadership. It is deeply humbling,” said Dr. Lorie Cristofaro.

“I applaud Dr. Cristofaro’s commitment to educating students for more than a quarter of a century, as a social studies teacher, department chair and now an administrator focused on curriculum and instruction. She has followed her dreams and helped students get on a path to realizing theirs,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

Cristofaro said on receiving the award, “It takes everybody, every day to make decisions to create supports, systems, and opportunities that include women in spaces where they historically haven’t been present or heard. It is not about an amazing contribution by one but the many everyday tasks by many. We should celebrate this work all the time. More than that, I think schools have a responsibility to show a representation of women throughout students’ experiences. This can mean having women coaches, women teaching in science and math classes, and women in leadership roles. This changes the lived experience of all humans and makes more opportunities available. Celebrations should always occur but to be more inclusive of women in leadership, it’s everyday work year-round.”

“Coming out of COVID was a challenge as we had to redesign every school system. How I worked during COVID is really how I have worked throughout my career. It’s about commitment, collaboration, and integrity.”

This year’s event theme for Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”