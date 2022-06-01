State’s Attorney James Glasgow to Host Taylor Babec Community Blood Drive at Children’s Advocacy Center on June 3

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow will be hosting his annual Taylor Babec Community Blood Drive on June 3 from 7:30 am to 1 pm in front of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, 304 N. Scott Street, directly across the street from the Will County Office Building. The blood drive is in honor of the late Jim Stewart, a dedicated blood donor who led the Investigations Division in the State’s Attorney’s Office for more than seven years. Stewart also was a retired Joliet Police Caption.
“During his lifetime, Stewart made 160 donations, totaling an incredible 20 gallons of blood. That’s enough life-saving transfusions for 480 patients,” Glasgow said. “Donating blood is a tangible way to help save lives. I look forward to seeing members of our community rolling up their sleeves to help save a life at our blood drive.”
Stewart was a universal donor with type-O blood which can safely be given to people of any blood group. Joliet mother Jennifer Babec knows first-hand the important role committed donors like Jim Stewart play in saving lives. Her daughter Taylor required 22 blood transfusions during her successful battle against lymphoma when she was a little girl. Jennifer continues to coordinate drives such as this one in Taylor’s honor so there is an ample supply for others who need transfusions.
State’s Attorney Glasgow encourages anyone who works in or plans to visit downtown Joliet on June 3 to take roughly 30 minutes to donate blood. All donors will be entered into a drawing for prizes of $50, $100, and $200 that are being presented by State’s Attorney Glasgow. Additionally, individuals who donate will receive a portable Bluetooth speaker while supplies last.
Appointments can be made online at: https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5593282. You can also schedule an appointment to donate by calling Versiti at 800-785-4483, or by calling or texting Jennifer Babec at 915-325-4282. Walk-in donors are welcome on the day of the blood drive.