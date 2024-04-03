Terrabis to Open Plainfield’s First Cannabis Dispensary as it Continues Midwest Expansion

In a landmark move that marks a significant milestone in its Midwest expansion, Terrabis is proud to announce it will be opening the first cannabis dispensary in Plainfield, Illinois. Located at 16020 S. Route 59, which is just south of Renwick Road. This new location is not just a demonstration of Terrabis’ growing footprint in the cannabis industry but also a boon for the local community and economy. The dispensary, set to create an estimated 40 jobs, will be the second Terrabis location in Illinois, signaling the company’s robust plans for growth.

Strategically positioned along Route 59, where more than 38,000 vehicles pass daily, Terrabis aims to cater to a broad demographic, ensuring easy access to its premium offerings. This development is part of Terrabis’ larger Midwest expansion strategy, which began with the establishment of five dispensaries and a marijuana-infused product manufacturing facility in Missouri. The Plainfield dispensary follows Terrabis’ successful opening of the largest dispensary in Southeast Illinois in June of 2023, located in Grayville directly off Highway 1.

Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis, shared his enthusiasm for the new dispensary and the positive impact it is expected to have on the Plainfield community: “Our expansion into Plainfield and the broader Midwest region is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement. By opening Illinois’ first cannabis dispensary in Plainfield, we’re not only offering high-quality cannabis products but also fostering economic development and job creation in the area.”

The new Terrabis dispensary in Plainfield highlights Terrabis’ position as a leading provider of cannabis products and services in Illinois and the Midwest. By focusing on quality, accessibility, and community engagement, Terrabis is making a lasting impact on the cannabis industry and the regions it serves.

For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co . Opening date is expected to be later this year.

Press release