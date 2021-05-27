The Future Of Nuclear Power Plants In Illinois Could Be Decided In Springfield By Monday
Hundreds of jobs could be lost in Will and Grundy county if Illinois doesn’t save nuclear power plants.
May 31st is the end of the legislative session to get an energy policy to save Illinois nuclear power plants. Nancy Norton is the president and CEO of the Grundy County Economic Development and says there are competing interests with three separate energy bills that have been proposed in Springfield.
Norton says taking the nuclear power plants off line would be expensive.
Lost tax revenue will impact services and increase taxes. Plus there is a potential for serious ice jams and flooding along the Kankakee River in Will and Grundy Counties. To hear the entire interview click here.