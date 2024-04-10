The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Announces The Return of Halfway to Halloween

One weekend only! Spooky Season is coming to Chicagoland early this year

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment, announced the return of their spring pop-up haunted house experience, “Halfway to Halloween”. Since 2021, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group has celebrated Halfway to Halloween, and has since grown in popularity among fans and attractions alike.

Halloween doesn’t come just once a year at The Old Joliet Haunted Prison. Returning Friday, May 3rd and Saturday, May 4th only, guests can experience the adrenaline rush of a haunted house without having to wait until fall. With meticulously crafted sets, jaw-dropping special effects, and a cast of talented actors, Halfway to Halloween is sure to leave you trembling and counting down the days until Halloween season returns. “Halfway to Halloween gives us an opportunity to try out new things and see the audience’s reaction,” General Manager Bryan Kopp says, “We strive to tailor our events to what our guests want to see more of, and we’re excited to bring everyone a taste of our biggest Halloween season yet.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to add on experiences, including: Mini Escape Games and the Neon Cowboy Secret Bar (21+). In a dark corner of the haunt, you will be lured into a secret bar, where you can cool off with a refreshing shot before braving your way back into the madness.

Tickets are available now starting at $29.99 only at www.hauntedprison.com/halfway. This event may be too intense for children under 12. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Rd., Joliet, IL 60432.