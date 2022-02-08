      Breaking News
The Regional Water Commission Is Growing With More Towns Signing On To Get Water From Lake Michigan

Channahon is the latest town to join Joliet in the Regional Water Commission to provide the village with Lake Michigan water by 2030. Channahon has joined Crest Hill, Minooka and Shorewood. Lemont has decided not join the RWC. Romeoville is still undecided.

New infrastructure will be built near the existing Chicago Southwest Pumping Station to convey water to Joliet via 31 miles of new water transmission mains to be owned, operated and maintained and overseen by the Water Commission which will include all the towns that signed on to the RWC.

