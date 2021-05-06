The Village of Orland Park Presents The Centennial Park West Concert Series
Three nights, nine bands for one price. Orland Park concert series was announced this week. Mayor Keith Pekau says pack a cooler of your favorite food and beverages and come out to enjoy some summer music with the first night on June 26th. Price $90.00.
June 26, 2021
Headliner, 8:30pm: Scott Stapp Voice of Creed
6:30 PM – Filter
4:30 PM – 4Cast
August 14, 2021
Headliner, 8:30 PM – Blue Oyster Cult
6:30 PM – Mark Farner’s American Band
4:30 PM – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
September 3, 2021
Headliner, 9:00 PM – The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel
7:00 PM – George Michael Reborn Tribute
5:00 PM – Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band
TICKETS
ORLAND PARK RESIDENTS: Residents will enjoy a special ticket rate of $75 from April 23 through May 23. Tickets must be purchased in person at Sportsplex (11351 W. 159th Street, Orland Park, IL) or Village Hall Cashier (14700 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, IL). Proof of residency required.
GENERAL PUBLIC: Sales start May 6. Tickets available via Universe.com. Tickets are $90. Questions? Call 708.403.5000 or 708.403.6170.
ONE TICKET PROVIDES ACCESS TO ALL THREE CONCERTS.
To show our gratitude for their service, the Village of Orland Park is offering all First Responders, Military Personnel, and Veterans the special rate of $75. Must purchase in person at Sportsplex (11351 W. 159th Street, Orland Park, IL) or the Village Hall Cashier (14700 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, IL). Proof of First Responder or Military status, such as a photo ID, is required.
First Responders and Military Personnel:
- Police
- Fire Fighters
- EMTs & Paramedics
- Military (active duty and reservists)
- Medical Healthcare workers
- Sheriffs
- Sheriff Deputies
- Correctional Officers
- State Troopers
- Federal Law Enforcement
- 911 Dispatchers
- Nurses
- Physicians Assistants
- Medical Technicians
- Nurse’s Aides
- Veterans
All tickets are general admission. No reentry is permitted. Anyone exiting the event will not be allowed to reenter. Children 8 and under are free and must be accompanied by an adult.