The World’s Best Airports And Chicago’s O’Hare Near The Top

A recent study conducted by aviation industry expert cabincrewhq.com, found that Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport in Japan is the top airport in the world for 2023, scoring 80 out of 100. O’Hare Airport is number three. Despite its efforts, Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the United States sits at the bottom of the top 10, scoring 65.26.

The conclusion was drawn based on passenger count, average on-time flights, parking fees, drop-off costs, and the number of restaurants and shops.

cabincrewhq.com evaluated major airports worldwide using six distinct criteria, assigning a score of 100 for each criterion. These individual scores were then combined and weighted to generate a final score 100. The data was sourced from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and The Official Aviation Guide of the Airways (OAG).

The study provides a clear view of how airports worldwide perform regarding passenger experience and what they offer travelers. It’s a valuable guide to understanding the facilities and services available at these airports.

10 Best Airports in the World 2023

Rank Airport Country Final Score 1 Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport Japan 80 2 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 75.18 3 O’Hare International Airport United States 71.04 4 Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México “Lic Benito Juárez” Mexico 69.82 5 Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport United States 67.59 6 George Bush Intercontinental Airport United States 67.49 7 Indira Gandhi International Airport India 67.23 8 Denver International Airport United States 66.29 9 Istanbul International Airport Turkey 65.67 10 Charlotte Douglas International Airport United States 65.26

Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport, Japan

Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport, Japan, ranks first with the highest final score of 80. It has an impressive on-time flight average of 88.4% and the highest number of restaurants and shops among the top 10 airports

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States, comes second with a final score 75.18. Despite having the highest passenger count on the list, its average on-time flights are slightly lower than Tokyo’s at 78.4%.

O’Hare International Airport, United States

O’Hare International Airport, United States, ranks third with a final score of 71.04. Its on-time flight average is 77.2%, and it offers many restaurants and shops.

Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México

Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México “Lic Benito Juárez”, Mexico, comes fourth with a score of 69.82. While its on-time flight average is lower than the top three, it stands out for the high number of restaurants and shops it hosts.

Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport, United States

Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport, United States, is fifth with a final score 67.59. Its on-time flight average is 75%, slightly below that of the top four airports.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, United States

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, United States, ranks sixth with a final score 67.49. Despite having the second-lowest passenger count in the top 10, it compensates with a good number of restaurants and shops.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, India

Indira Gandhi International Airport, India, is seventh with a final score of 67.23. It hosts a modest number of restaurants and shops compared to the top six but boasts a commendable on-time flights average of 81.1%.

Denver International Airport, United States

Denver International Airport, United States, ranks eighth with a final score of 66.29. Its on-time flights average is the lowest among the top 10, at 69.5%.

Istanbul International Airport, Turkey

Istanbul International Airport, Turkey, comes ninth with a final score of 65.67. It has a relatively low parking fee and hosts fewer restaurants and shops compared to other airports in the top 10.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, United States

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, United States, ranks tenth with a final score 65.26. Despite offering free parking and having a good on-time flight average of 79.3%, it has the lowest number of restaurants and shops among the top 10 airports.

The complete study by cabincrewhq.com.