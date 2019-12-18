      Weather Alert

Three Men in Custody on Kidnapping and Robbery Charges

Dec 18, 2019 @ 1:12pm
Justin Brown

The Will County Sheriff’s Department and the Frankfort Police have confirmed the arrest of three men who authorities say are responsible for the abduction of a female from Frankfort on November 16th and male from New Lenox Township on November 29th.  20-year-old Justin Brown, 20-year-old Dontavious Harvey and 20-year-old Terwon Matthews have been charged with  Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery and Armed Robbery.

The three offenders were picked up this morning by the U.S. Marshalls, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, with assistance of the Chicago Police Department, and are in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.  They are being held on $2,000,000.00 bond

D. Harvey

 

T. Matthews
