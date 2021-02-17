      Breaking News
Three Scott's Law Crashes Yesterday

Feb 17, 2021

Illinois State Police are pleading with the public to drive safely after three Scott’s Law crashes yesterday. One early yesterday morning left an ISP trooper seriously injured. The Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when possible to avoid colliding with vehicles with flashing hazard lights that are on the side of the road. None of the ten 2021 Scott’s Law crashes have been deadly, but six troopers have been injured this year by motorists who haven’t slowed down and moved over when needed.

