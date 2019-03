We’ll start the day out sunny and it will be mild with a high of 51. Showers developing tonight with a low of 41. Tomorrow showers and mild but by Thursday, we’ll see the warmest day in 135 days. The last time it was warmer than it will be on Thursday, it was October 10th. Thursday will be unsettled with showers and thunderstorms but a high of 67 degrees.

Friday’s outlook, cooler with snow showers, high of 41.