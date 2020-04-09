Tips For Going Grocery Shopping Amid COVID-19
Going to the grocery is now one of the most stressful activities due to crowds and possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Here are some tips for a less stressful trip to the grocery.
Go early in the morning. Less crowds and cleaner stores since employees have to sanitize the store nightly.
Bring your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to wipe down your cart.
Do not touch your face,
Do not touch your phone. Once you put your phone to your face you may transmit the virus to yourself if your hands have not been washed.
Wash your reusable bags from the store in between uses.
Amazon has temporarily extended their return policy.
The purpose is to minimize the burden on overworked warehouse employees and give peace of mind to people who are social distancing and can’t get out of the house.
In the U.S. and Canada, anything purchased on March 1 or later can be returned until May 31st.
Most Amazon products have 30 day return windows so this gives people more time.
Insurer USAA has announced plans to help customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic by “returning” about $520 million to them.
Company officials on Wednesday said people with a USAA insurance policy in effect as of March 31st will receive a 20 percent credit for each of the next two months. “We understand the impact this pandemic is having on our country,” USAA CEO Wayne Peacock says. “Returning premiums provides timely help for our members.”
The announcement came just hours after GEICO announced plans to return $2.5 billion by giving customers a 15 percent credit on all policies renewed between April 8th and October 7th.
Is getting a 15 percent break the same as getting a “refund?” How has the coronavirus affected your financial situation?