Tommy James and The Shondells Coming to the Rialto

Tommy James and the Shondells will be at Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 PM. Crystal Blue Persuasion, Crimson & Clover, Mony Mony, I Think We’re Alone Now, Draggin’ The Line, Hanky Panky, Sweet Cherry Wine, Three Times in Love and Mirage are just a few of the many hits – 23 Gold Records, 9 Platinum albums and over 100 million records sold worldwide…and 32 Billboard Hot
100 Chart Hits!
Many artists around the world have covered and continue to cover his songs including Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Kelly Clarkson, Rem, Dolly Parton, Carlos Santana, Cher, Tom Jones and even The Boston Pops.
Tommy’s music can be heard in 55 films, 39 TV shows, and numerous commercials to date. BMI lauded Tommy for his success with the presentation of five million Air Awards for his music being played more than 21 million times on air. Tommy’s critically acclaimed autobiography Me, The Mob and The Music is on Rolling Stone’s Top 25 Best Music Memoirs List and is now in production for a major motion picture.
Tommy now has his own show on Sirius/xm radio – Gettin’ Together with Tommy James every Sunday evening 5-8pm – 60s on 6 channel.
ON SALE: FRIDAY, MAY 20 @ 10AM
WHO: EVENT: TOMMY JAMES AND THE SHONDELLS
DATE & TIME: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 7:30 PM
WHERE: RIALTO SQUARE THEATRE (JOLIET, IL)
TICKET PRICES: TICKET PRICES: $95.00, $79.50, $62.50, $45.00 (additional fees may apply)