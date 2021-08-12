      Weather Alert

Top Cop Blasts Decision To Release Gun Purchaser

Aug 12, 2021 @ 11:34am
Chicago’s top cop is blasting a federal judge for releasing an Indiana man accused of buying the gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French. Superintendent David Brown said it is an outrage that the judge released Jamel Danzy on an unsecured bond yesterday. Brown said the court has done a disservice to Officer French’s memory. Danzy is charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws. Emonte Morgan and his brother Eric Morgan have been charged in the shooting of French and her partner this past Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail.

