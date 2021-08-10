      Weather Alert

Tornadoes Reported In Chicago Area

Aug 10, 2021 @ 5:34am
File photo

The National Weather Service is confirming that several brief tornadoes hit the Chicago area. Funnel clouds were reported yesterday near the towns of Esmond, Kirkland and Sycamore in DeKalb County and near Maple Park and Burlington in Kane County. Warnings were issued in Cook County and several other counties. The tornadoes were spotted as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. Excessive heat is expected to hit Chicagoland today, with heat index values reaching 108-degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m.

Popular Posts
Crest Hill manufacturing Company Says They're Devastated By Death Of Warehouse Worker
Man Arrested After Manhunt In Joliet
New COVID cases in Illinois yesterday hit the highest daily total since early May
Motorcyclist Killed In Single Vehicle Crash In Joliet
Inspections on I-55 bridges over Des Plaines River
Connect With Us Listen To Us On