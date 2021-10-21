Troy 30-C school board names new superintendent Rockdale Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik to begin in July

The Troy Community School District 30-C school board this week named Rockdale School District 84 Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik as its new superintendent, effective July 1, 2022.
Troy School Board President Mark Griglione said the unanimous vote reflected the confidence and excitement the board has with the appointment.
“Dr. Schrik is well known to the Will County education arena,” Griglione said in a statement released to Troy staff and families Wednesday. “He is also very involved in the community. We look forward to working with Dr. Schrik in the 2022-2023 school year.”
Schrik is also well known to Troy staff. Before Rockdale, he was Troy’s Human Resources Executive Director.
“I’m very excited to have been chosen to lead Troy 30-C school district as its next superintendent,” Schrik said in a statement. “It’s an honor and a privilege knowing I will serve the students, families, staff and communities of such an exemplary and distinguished school district.”
Schrik has also served as principal of Serena Grade School, Shepherd Middle School science and social studies teacher, Washington Elementary School junior high mathematics teacher and Ogden Avenue School 6th grade teacher.
He earned his Doctorate of Education Degree, Ed.D., from Northern Illinois University in 2017. Schrik also has his Education Specialist Degree, his Chief School Business Official certificate, and his Masters of Educational Administration degree.
He will replace retiring Troy Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl.