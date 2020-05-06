Troy Middle School Symphonic Band Chosen for SuperState
For the second year in a row, the Troy Middle School Symphonic Band has been selected to the Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival. The wind band programs in the state are accepted to SuperState, based on competitive application. Nine middle school/junior high school programs were chosen for the honor this year.
“This is not an easy festival to get accepted to,” Troy band instructor William Goetz said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to be included along with the best bands from around the state.” Goetz said he is proud of the skill and achievements of the students in the Troy Symphonic Band, which are the results of years of work.
“These kids worked hard in beginning band in fifth grade,” Goetz added, “and they worked hard with Miss Carlton in sixth grade band and in the T.M.S. Concert Band. And because of these years of hard work, they’ve accomplished this stellar achievement.”
The Illinois SuperState Concert Band will not be gathering and performing together this year because of the meeting restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the T.M.S. Symphonic Band are Aleesha Amodei, Michelle Babyak, Caitlynn Baranak, Caden Baudek, Paul Coffey, Sam Coffey, David Contreras, Nathan Crompton, Michael Deuter, Lanna Douangchampa, Mason Duncan, Grayce Featherston, Audrey Fleck, Shelby Fraser, Sarah Gans, Billy Harris, Natalie Holste, Joel Klima, Noelle Klima, Damian Kuziel, Adriel Lestz, Clare Lundeen, Laila Marroquin, Kolton Maul, Kylan Monk, Madison Moser, Sienna Nicosia, William Ogrizovich, Cameron Olson, Jaylene Orozco, Ethan Perruquet, Sydney Piazza, James Pilapil, Brynn Pitcairn, Max Racutt, Paige Rakes, Alexander Randolph, Cameron Rhymes, Brenna Rivera, Emily Scott, Aaron Strong, Aliyyah Maleeka Uqdah, Allison Vogel, Annaniece Warren, Tristan Wegner, Erin Winke and Sarah Worsley.