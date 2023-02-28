“Twin Centennial” Mural Revealed at Rialto Square Theatre

Photo: Rialto Square Theatre

The Rialto Square Theatre unveiled its “Twin Centennial” mural on Monday, February 27. This mural, painted by local Artist Dante DiBartolo, was created to celebrate the centennial of both Rialto Square Theatre and Route 66 in Illinois.

The painting depicts the history of the theatre from opening night to where it is today. DiBartolo worked with the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation to design this mural to ensure it included all the Theatre’s historical moments as it anticipates its 100th birthday in 2026.

The mural was funded by DCEO/Enjoy Illinois FY22 Route 66 Grant program managed by Heritage Corridor Destinations. The mural will be installed on the theatre exterior during March 2023