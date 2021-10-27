      Weather Alert

Two Plainfield Brothers Arrested After Death Of Mother

Oct 27, 2021 @ 3:31pm
Courtesy: WCADS

Two Plainfield men have been arrested following an investigation into the death of the mother back in March. The Plainfield Police Department announced this afternoon that 46-year-old Craig Chapman and 45 year-old Keith Chapman were arrested yesterday on charges of Criminal Abuse or Neglect of an Elderly Woman. This follows the death of their mother, Mary Ellen Chapman, who died at Amita St Joseph Medical Center, after she as found in her bed, incoherent and unkept. Investigators interviewed the Chapman brothers, where they found out that their mother was in this state for an extended period of time, not receiving care for months. They both are in the Will County Adult Detention Center with bail set at $250,000 each.

