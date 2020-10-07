Two-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Falling Into Pool
Great Falls Drive, Joliet
WJOL has received new information that the child has not died and is in fact fighting for her life at a hospital in Chicago.
On October 6, 2020 at approximately 06:23pm, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Great Fall Drive in reference to a 2-year-old female who had fallen in a pool and was unconscious. Joliet Fire Department arrived and rapid transported the victim to Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was then airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital where she remains in critical condition. Officers were able to determine that the victim’s family was visiting friends in the 1800 block of Great Falls. At some point the victim walked onto the deck where the pool is located and fell in. The homeowner located the victim in the pool, pulled her out, and the family began CPR until paramedics arrived.
This is an ongoing investigation and is still in its early stages. The Joliet Police will update the public at a later date when it has more information.