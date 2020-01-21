U Of I Increases Tuition

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2014, file photo, students walk between buildings on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, Ill. The U of I has partied its way into the top spot on an annual list of top party schools in the country. The Urbana-Champaign campus has been among the top five on the Princeton Review's annual list for years but is No. 1 on the new list released Monday, Aug. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)
The University of Illinois is increasing tuition for in-state students. The board of trustees voted Thursday to up rates for Illinois students. The increase comes after a five-year tuition freeze. They also voted to raise the minimum income requirement to qualify for the Illinois Commitment free tuition program.