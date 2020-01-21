      Breaking News
Crash That Killed Police Officer Allegedly Caused In Part by Second Drunk Driver

U Of I Increases Tuition

Jan 21, 2020 @ 2:48pm
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2014, file photo, students walk between buildings on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, Ill. The U of I has partied its way into the top spot on an annual list of top party schools in the country. The Urbana-Champaign campus has been among the top five on the Princeton Review's annual list for years but is No. 1 on the new list released Monday, Aug. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)

The University of Illinois is increasing tuition for in-state students. The board of trustees voted Thursday to up rates for Illinois students. The increase comes after a five-year tuition freeze. They also voted to raise the minimum income requirement to qualify for the Illinois Commitment free tuition program.

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington