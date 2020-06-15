      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

UIC To Test COVID-19 Vaccine

Jun 15, 2020 @ 1:24pm

A vaccine to protect those at risk of becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus will be tested on at least one thousand people in Chicago starting next month.  UIC researchers will conduct the clinical trial to determine if a drug developed by biotechnology company Moderna is effective.  They also plan on studying whether the vaccine prevents people from getting severely sick from COVID-19.  The study is expected to start July 9th and researchers hope the vaccine if found to be effective can be approved for use as early as next year.

