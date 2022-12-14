1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

United Announces Historic Order To Buy Up To 200 new 787 Dreamliners

December 14, 2022 12:02PM CST
United Announces Historic Order To Buy Up To 200 new 787 Dreamliners
United Airlines is making a huge purchase.  The Chicago-based airline announced it has placed an order for 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more.  That the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history.  The new widebody order is expected to replace older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 aircraft, with all 767 aircraft removed from the United fleet by 2030.

