University of Illinois Saliva COVID Test Gets FDA Authorization
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at the University of Illinois is getting federal emergency use authorization. The test, known as covidSHIELD, appeared as a green-lighted molecular diagnostic test on the FDA website yesterday. It only requires a small saliva sample and will produce results within 24 hours. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says they are now working to expand the testing to all of the state’s public universities and community colleges. The university system’s president says local school districts, companies, and other state agencies have also expressed interest in getting the tests.