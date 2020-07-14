      Breaking News
University of St. Francis Holds Blood Drive

Jul 14, 2020 @ 5:25am
The University of St. Francis will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Assembly Hall Gym at the St. Clare Campus, which is located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes when donating blood by using RapidPass! Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
Donors can anticipate the following precautions when arriving to the donation site:
  • Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
  • Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives, as well as throughout the donation process.
  • Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.
  • Ensuring face masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors. Masks will be provided for all donors who do not bring their own face coverings.
  • Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor touched areas.
  • Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often.
  • Using sterile collection sets and antiseptic scrub for every donation.
For more information, please visit redcrossblood.org.
