Vehicle In Saturday’s Hit And Run Located

March 12, 2024 3:14PM CDT
Two people were struck and killed attempting to cross Plainfield Rd late Saturday night/JS

Crest Hill Police have found and recovered the vehicle involved in the late Saturday Night hit and run crash that claimed the life of a Plainfield couple. Officials say the vehicle was found thanks to the help of the Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were given in this active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County 800-323-6734.

Recent Posts