Video Of Beaten Five-Year-Old On Mom’s Phone Helped Crack Case

This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)

Video on the cellphone of five-year-old AJ Freund’s mother is what cracked the murder case conducted by Crystal Lake Police. The Chicago Tribune reports the footage taken a month before the boy’s death showed that he had serious bruising on his face and body and he was getting yelled at for wetting the bed. JoAnn Cunningham’s phone records showed that she also searched for child CPR on the night of her AJ’s death. The boy’s parents are both held in McHenry County Jail on five-million dollars bail each.