VVSD Hosting Job Fair, Wed. November 16 10 am- 5:30 pm at White Oak Library Romeoville Branch

School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs

Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 am- 5:30 pm at the White Oak Public Library Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Rd. in Romeoville. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.

Those attending the Job Fair should dress professionally and make certain to bring their valid driver’s license and Social Security card.

VVSD is currently making immediate hiring decisions for a variety of part-time and full time positions for the 2022-23 school year. Current available job categories include: Lunchroom Aides, Lunch Room & Playground Aides, Nutrition Services staff, Paraprofessionals, Security personnel, Substitute Teachers and Transportation Services.

VVSD offers a competitive pay scale for all jobs, and a range of benefits depending on the position. The hours for most of the positions being presented at this job fair are within the regular school day, which makes the work hours conducive for applicants who have school age dependents.

To apply now, visit www.vvsd.org/jobs