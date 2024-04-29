Walk a ‘Cicada Symphony’ trail, plan a native garden with May Forest Preserve programs

Walk a story trail based on the book ‘Cicada Symphony’ from May 23-June 7 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the weeks of May 13 and May 20. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnctWithNature.org.

Plan Your Native Garden: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Learn about the many benefits of adding native plants to your yard, then put together a list of flowers, shrubs and trees best suited to your space. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by May 14.

Take It Outside Meetup: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. Join this program to meet other challenge participants and maybe complete some missions together. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. Meet at the shelter in the lower parking lot. Free, all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 18, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. The only way to view the rookery’s nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, all ages.

Four Rivers Story Trail – “Cicada Symphony”: 8 a.m. to sunset Thursday, May 23-Friday, June 7, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Travel along the Woodland Loop Trail and discover the remarkably unique life cycle of the periodical cicada. “Cicada Symphony,” written by Sue Fleiss, is rhythmic, engaging and full of fascinating facts. Enjoy the book and a lovely stroll in nature. Free, all ages.

First Time Fishing: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Learn the basic skills every angler needs to know, then gain experience fishing along the lakes. Equipment and bait will be provided. Ages 8 or older; $5 per person. Register by May 22.

Veterans Memorial Trail Ride: 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Hadley Valley – Gougar Road Access, Joliet. Start your Memorial Day weekend with a ride on Veterans Memorial Trail. Wear red, white and blue and kick off the summer with a recreational ride. Experienced riders only please. A bicycle and helmet are required for each participant. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by May 25.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the 18th-century Traders Cabin and the Native American longhouse. Learn about the Potawatomi and French fur traders who once called this area home. Free, all ages.

Turtles of Will County: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Isle a la Cache Museum. In shell-ebration of World Turtle Day on May 23, an interpretive naturalist will give an informative presentation on the different turtle species that can be found in Will County, followed by a feeding of the resident Blanding’s turtles. Free, all ages.