Walsh Legislation to Create Climate Union Jobs Advances out of House Public Utilities Committee
File photo/Larry Walsh Jr./md
In an effort to modernize and expand Illinois’ clean energy infrastructure, state Rep. Larry Walsh, Jr., D-Joliet, passed bi-partisan legislation in the House Public Utilities Committee this week which would establish the Climate Union Jobs Act.
“As the Chairman of the House Public Utilities Committee, I am keenly aware that the future of our state’s economy is transitioning to one that is more environmentally driven,” said Walsh. “With this in mind, I introduced a bill which will create thousands of high paying jobs and train the next generation of workers for jobs designed to move our clean energy infrastructure further into the twenty-first century while also preserving our nuclear power fleet.”
Walsh’s House Bill 1472, also known as the Climate Union Jobs Act, establishes comprehensive labor standards necessary for the development of clean energy projects. The legislation also provides funding for energy laborers and other workers as they transition further away from carbon-emitting sources toward renewable energy programs.
“The Climate Union Jobs Act will empower countless Illinois workers across the state with reasonable protections and safeguards as we continue growing our sustainable energy economy,” Walsh said. “As we continue modernizing essential sectors within our economy, the interests and livelihoods of working men and women must remain a number one priority.”
House Bill 1472 passed the House Public Utilities Committee unanimously on Monday and will now head to the full House for further consideration.