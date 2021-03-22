Washington State Man Arrested for Joliet Home Invasion
A 37-year-old Washington State man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in a February home invasion in Joliet. Allen Gillaspie has been charged with Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Aggravated Assault.
It was on February 5th of 2021 at approximately 11:08AM, Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Pandola Avenue after receiving a call of an unknown male wielding an axe at the residence. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the resident observed a Caucasian male (later identified as Gillaspie) driving a vehicle that pulled into her driveway. Gillaspie walked to the rear of the home while carrying an axe. He approached the rear glass sliding door at which time he is said to have shattered the glass door and entered the home. The resident then fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911. Gillaspie fled the area in a vehicle prior to Officers’ arrival. Officers determined that Gillaspie’s vehicle had a Washington state registration.
Joliet Police Department Detectives investigating the case learned that Gillaspie may be in an area of Southern California. On March 4, Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department in California took Gillaspie into custody without incident for a Will County arrest warrant and he was subsequently extradited to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on March 20, 2021.