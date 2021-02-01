Water Service Interruption for East Joliet Residents
The City of Joliet Public Utilities department would like to make residents on the far east side of Joliet aware of a number of water main breaks which are affecting water service to Edgecreek, Neufairfield, BeeDee Highlands and Thunder Ridge subdivisions as well as several neighborhoods east of Briggs Street.
Public Utilities crews are actively working to resolve the problem with all available resources. The timeline for returned water service is unknown.
When water service is available a boil order will be issued. More information on boil orders can be found on the Public Utilities boil order webpage. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency and non-emergency notifications through the Community Alert Network, available through the Stay Informed webpage. Residents can also call the 24/7 Public Utilities line 815-724-4220 for the most up to date information.