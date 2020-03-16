What Restaurant is Open in your Town? We have the list!
Customer Receiving Food at Drive Thru.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Sunday, all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close to dine-in customers from the end of business Monday night through March 30, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. So where can you to get lunch or dinner? We have the list for you.
Keep Checking back and we will update this as more information comes in.
Aurora:
Colonial Cafe- D &CO
Reuland Food Service
Spartan House- D &CO
O’Malley’s Pub- D &CO
Bolingbrook:
Olive Garden
Braidwood:
Top Fuel Saloon
Coal City:
Babes Tap
El Patron Mexican Kitchen
Crest Hill:
Chicago Style Grill
Rosati’s- D & CO
Merichka’s Restaurant
Campton Hills:
Balmoral Restaurant
Diamond:
Whistle Stop Cafe
Dwight:
Cherry Red Roasters – D &CO
Old Rt. 66 Family Restaurant
Elwood:
Dickies – Catering and Delivery available
Geneva:
Del Barrio Mezcaleria- D &CO
Joliet:
Cemeno’s – credit card only
Babe’s Hot Dogs
Hamburgerseria- D & CO
Jerrie’s Dogs & More
Chicago Street Pub
Kankakee:
Carol’s Restaurant
Kempton:
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant
Lawndale:
Lou Malnati’s
Lockport:
Sizzles- D &CO
Taco Patio
The Lockport Stagecoach
Ember’s Tap House
Coom’s Corner (Sports Grill)
Sizzles
La Michoacana Del Valle (https://la-michoacana-del-valle.business.site)
Public Landing
The Donut Shop
Honeyfield Café
Vegan Café
Minooka:
Tear Drop Pancake House
Tasty Bites
Fat Boyz Pizza and Stuff
Mokena:
Hog Wild Express
Morris:
Morris Chop House
Greenhorn Saloon and Eatery
Lindy and Gertie’s
Brewed Awakenings
Naperville:
Vai’s
Uncle Pete’s Pizza Shop
Oswego:
Steve’s Cheesecake
Plainfield:
Freedom Brothers Pizzeria and Ale House- D &CO
Steve’s Cheesecake
Rosati’s – D &CO
Tap House
Westfield Restaurant- D & CO
Doggie Diner
Romeoville:
Doc Watsons – curbside and delivery
Metal Monkey Brewing- Curbside Beer
Seneca:
Fergy’s Bar and Grill – D &CO
Shorewood:
Will County Brewing
Spring Valley:
Grandma Rosie’s
St. Charles:
St. Charles Place Steakhouse
Verona:
EJ Karz Bar and Grill
West Chicago:
Hawthorne’s Backyard
Westmont:
Dolce’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
Wilmington:
Nelly’s Restaurant on 66
Rt. 66 Old School Brewing
Woodridge:
Los Arcos – D & CO
Doggie Diner
Yorkville:
Rosati’s
Roadhouse
Mike & Denises