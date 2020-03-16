      Breaking News
First Will County Coronavirus Case Confirmed; Hotline Established at Health Department

What Restaurant is Open in your Town? We have the list!

Mar 16, 2020 @ 12:30pm
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Sunday, all bars and restaurants in Illinois must close to dine-in customers from the end of business Monday night through March 30, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. So where can you to get lunch or dinner? We have the list for you.

Keep Checking back and we will update this as more information comes in.

Aurora:
Colonial Cafe- D &CO
Reuland Food Service
Spartan House- D &CO
O’Malley’s Pub- D &CO

Bolingbrook:
Olive Garden

Braidwood:
Top Fuel Saloon

Coal City:
Babes Tap
El Patron Mexican Kitchen

Crest Hill:
Chicago Style Grill
Rosati’s- D & CO
Merichka’s Restaurant

Campton Hills:
Balmoral Restaurant

Diamond:
Whistle Stop Cafe

Dwight:
Cherry Red Roasters – D &CO
Old Rt. 66 Family Restaurant

Elwood:
Dickies – Catering and Delivery available

Geneva:
Del Barrio Mezcaleria- D &CO

Joliet:
Cemeno’s – credit card only
Babe’s Hot Dogs
Hamburgerseria- D & CO
Jerrie’s Dogs & More
Chicago Street Pub

Kankakee:
Carol’s Restaurant

Kempton:
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant

Lawndale:
Lou Malnati’s

Lockport:
Sizzles- D &CO
Taco Patio

The Lockport Stagecoach
Ember’s Tap House
Coom’s Corner (Sports Grill)
Sizzles
La Michoacana Del Valle (https://la-michoacana-del-valle.business.site)
Public Landing
The Donut Shop
Honeyfield Café
Vegan Café

Minooka:
Tear Drop Pancake House
Tasty Bites
Fat Boyz Pizza and Stuff

Mokena:
Hog Wild Express

Morris:
Morris Chop House
Greenhorn Saloon and Eatery
Lindy and Gertie’s
Brewed Awakenings

Naperville:
Vai’s
Uncle Pete’s Pizza Shop

Oswego:
Steve’s Cheesecake

Plainfield:
Freedom Brothers Pizzeria and Ale House- D &CO
Steve’s Cheesecake
Rosati’s – D &CO
Tap House
Westfield Restaurant- D & CO
Doggie Diner

Romeoville:
Doc Watsons – curbside and delivery
Metal Monkey Brewing- Curbside Beer

Seneca:
Fergy’s Bar and Grill – D &CO

Shorewood:
Will County Brewing

Spring Valley:
Grandma Rosie’s

St. Charles:
St. Charles Place Steakhouse

Verona:
EJ Karz Bar and Grill

West Chicago:
Hawthorne’s Backyard

Westmont:
Dolce’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

Wilmington:
Nelly’s Restaurant on 66
Rt. 66 Old School Brewing

Woodridge:
Los Arcos – D & CO
Doggie Diner

Yorkville:
Rosati’s
Roadhouse
Mike & Denises

