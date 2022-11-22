1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

White Reminds People About Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration Extension

November 22, 2022 12:06PM CST
People line up to enter the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles in Schaumburg, Ill., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards end on December 1st.  White first initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.  To address the high customer volume caused by the pandemic, White’s office expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers.

