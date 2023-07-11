1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will Co. Airports to Receive Money from Largest Construction Program in State History

July 11, 2023 4:54PM CDT
Photo Credit: WJOL News

Three local airports are receiving money from the state in an effort to modernize and update their facilities.  Illinois is planning the largest construction program in state history.

The nearly 41-billion-dollar multi-year program to fix and repair infrastructure.  14-billion-dollars is programmed for other modes, including transit, freight and passenger rail, aviation and ports and waterways.

Lewis University Airport will be receiving approximately $5 million. That money will go towards pavement repairs, rehabbing the taxiway and runway as well as improvements to the terminal area.

Clow Airport will receive approximately $3.5 million. The funds will be spent on an overlay for the existing runway, the installation of a precision approach indicator and reimbursement for a runway protection zone.

Joliet Regional Airport will get approximately $3.2 million. That money will allow runway safety improvements, airfield marking and maintenance and erecting pentameter fence to reduce access by wildlife.

