Will County Board Approves $1 Million for Small Businesses

Apr 22, 2021 @ 1:17pm

The Will County Board ad-hoc CARES Act Funding Committee today approved another $1 million in relief funding for small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants in the amount of $10,000 are available to businesses that have not already received CARES relief.

Will County received more than $120.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds in 2020. The Will County Board created the ad-hoc CARES Act Funding Committee to oversee the distribution of those funds. Over $66 million were directed to local taxing bodies which provide vital services to residents and have been impacted by COVID-19.

The initial allocation of funds directed $24.1 million to small businesses and farms, $12 million to individuals needing support for shelter, food, and utilities, $6 million for non-profits, and $12 million for other needs like public safety.

