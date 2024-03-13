Will County Board Chair Wants Independent Counsel To Decide If Signed Resolution That was Later Vetoed Is Binding

The 143rd street expansion project remains in limbo in Homer Glen. On February 15th, the Will County Board voted 12-9 in a bipartisan way to limit the expansion of 143rd Street east of I-355 to three lanes.

Residents around Homer Glen want to protect and retain their rural community.

But some democrats wanted the expansion to be five lanes. After the resolution passed, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant signed the resolution on Friday, February 16th, but within 24 hours rescinded that action saying it was signed in error and then vetoed the resolution. Will County Board Chairperson Judy Ogalla says once the measure is signed, it goes into effect. Ogalla says the County Executive did not indicate to her that she would veto the resolution.

Ogalla hopes to have a independent attorney rule on the matter claiming there is a conflict of interest by the Will County State’s Attorney as that office is the attorney for the County Board, County Clerk and County Executive.

Meanwhile, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant sent out a press release a day after signing the resolution admitting her mistake and the “resolution was signed in error” and had no intention of the signing the resolution but to veto it.

