Will County Board Chair Wants Independent Counsel To Decide If Signed Resolution That was Later Vetoed Is Binding
The 143rd street expansion project remains in limbo in Homer Glen. On February 15th, the Will County Board voted 12-9 in a bipartisan way to limit the expansion of 143rd Street east of I-355 to three lanes.
Residents around Homer Glen want to protect and retain their rural community.
But some democrats wanted the expansion to be five lanes. After the resolution passed, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant signed the resolution on Friday, February 16th, but within 24 hours rescinded that action saying it was signed in error and then vetoed the resolution. Will County Board Chairperson Judy Ogalla says once the measure is signed, it goes into effect. Ogalla says the County Executive did not indicate to her that she would veto the resolution.
Ogalla hopes to have a independent attorney rule on the matter claiming there is a conflict of interest by the Will County State’s Attorney as that office is the attorney for the County Board, County Clerk and County Executive.
Meanwhile, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant sent out a press release a day after signing the resolution admitting her mistake and the “resolution was signed in error” and had no intention of the signing the resolution but to veto it.
The following press release from the Will County Executive office was sent to the media on Saturday February 17th at 1:07 p.m.
- Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today vetoed Will County Board Resolution #24-27, concerning the expansion of 143rd Street between State Street/Lemont Road and Bell Road.
- Incorrect reports have been made publicly that the County Executive signed and delivered this resolution with the intent to make it effective. While the resolution was signed in error, the County Executive did not authorize delivery to the Clerk’s Office as it was never the County Executive’s intention to return a signed resolution to the County Board. Instead, the County Executive exercised her veto powers authorized under the law, which is consistent with her public comments on media outlets following the County Board meeting.
- After consulting with legal counsel, the County Executive immediately contacted County Board leadership via email to make them aware of the error. In addition, the County Executive spoke to the County Board Chair and leadership to explain the situation and that a formal veto was forthcoming. County Board leadership acknowledged the error.
- Veto Message from the County Executive to the Will County Board:
- Today I veto Resolution #24-27, which fails to address traffic demands and public safety.
- First, the expansion of this segment of 143rd Street has been a subject of discussion for over a decade. For many years, the Will County Board has recognized the need to address increased levels of traffic and the threats to public safety that exist on the current roadway.
- The Will County Board has repeatedly provided a clear direction to the Will County Division of Transportation to pursue expansion in this segment of 143rd Street. The full County Board has unanimously approved this project to proceed 10 separate times since 2009. Time and time again, the elected representatives that serve on the County Board, including those that represent the communities along 143rd Street, have voted for this project.
- Following the unanimous direction of our elected legislative body, Will County has held a consistent position since 2009: That the existing two-lane road is a danger to the public, impedes the flow of traffic, and prevents the safe passage of residents throughout the county.
- Second, based on the County Board’s direction, Will County has already expended over $6.2 Million on this project. The Will County Division of Transportation has expended time and resources on identifying a level of expansion that both creates a safer roadway and aligns with feedback received from the public and local elected officials during the project development. Although several members of the board expressed a belief that the County should “cut our losses” on this project following years of consistent direction, I do not believe that individual board members changing their mind should come with a $6.2 million dollar price tag for the taxpayers.
- Third, further, the votes made during the February 15 County Board meeting do not provide clear direction to County staff on how to proceed with this project. While Resolution #24-27 is misleadingly labeled as a directive to “cease” the expansion, the resolution is also calling for the Division of Transportation to proceed with a three-lane expansion.
- The County Board later voted unanimously to include language within its legislative agenda that advocates for the use of quick-take proceedings for this project. This follows the statements made by several board members that no property should be acquired for this project. It is not clear to what extent the County Board is in favor of continued acquirement of right-of-way property along this specific corridor, as these two resolutions are contradictory.
- Fourth, compared to the years of research, public feedback, and legislative deliberation of the full 143rd Street expansion project, Resolution #24-27 does not provide a solution to the safety and traffic challenges that currently exist.
- Decision-making in public service is never easy. In this case, I believe the necessary decision is to ensure the safety of Will County residents.
- Therefore, pursuant to 55 ILCS 5/2-5010, I hereby return Resolution #24-27, with the foregoing objections, vetoed in its entirety.