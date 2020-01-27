Will County Clerk Announces New Early Voting Locations
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry has announced the expansion of Early Voting sites in Eastern Will County. The County Clerk recently finalized an agreement with the Village of Steger to bring its Louis Sherman Community Center on board as one of the newest Early Voting locations in Will County. In addition, Governors State University has agreed to extend its Early Voting hours to include both evening and weekend hours.
The Louis Sherman Community Center, 3501 Hopkins Ave., Steger, will serve citizens during the two-week Early Voting time frame prescribed by the Illinois State Board of Elections, which starts on March 2, 2020 and continues through March 13, 2020. In advance of the March 17 Primary Election, the Louis Sherman site will provide Early Voting services for citizens throughout Will County during the following hours:
· 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3;
· 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 and Friday, March 6;
· 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10;
· 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 and Friday, March 13;
· The center will not be open for Early Voting on Thursday, March 5 or Thursday, March 12.
In anticipation of the large voter turnout for the upcoming 2020 elections, the County Clerk also worked with Governors State University to extend Early Voting hours to include evening and weekend hours. Citizens from throughout Will County will be able to vote in advance of the March 17 Primary Election in the Hall of Governors during the following hours:
· 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Monday, March 2 and Friday, March 6;
· 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7;
· 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. between Monday, March 9 and Friday, March 13;
· 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Finally, Crete Township Clerk Jim Buiter has added two additional days during the second week of Early Voting: Monday March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the past Crete Township has been open only for the first week of Early Voting. The office will not offer Early Voting during the lunch period from noon to 1 p.m. on those days. Crete Township also will be open for Early Voting during those same hours from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 6 during the first week of Early Voting.
These are the latest in a series of new Early Voting locations announced by the Will County Clerk for 2020. The County Clerk recently brought on board the Spanish Community Center, located on Joliet’s East Side, and Prairie Activity & Recreation Center in Plainfield. The Clerk’s office has also secured an agreement with the Village of Shorewood to serve as an Early Voting site during the 2019 Consolidated Election as well as for both 2020 elections.
