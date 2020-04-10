Will County Confirms COVID-19 at Sunny Hill Nurse Home
Will County Officials have confirmed three cases of COVID-19 at Sunny Hill Nurse Home, the Will County owned skilled nursing care facility.
“At the first onset of the coronavirus crisis, we closed our facility to outside visitors and began implementing even more aggressive infection control procedures to protect our residents,” said Maggie McDowell, Sunny Hill Nursing Home administrator. “Even with these precautions, we have determined one of our residents and two employees, have tested positive for COVID-19.”
McDowell said the nursing home is undergoing a deep cleaning, under the supervision/oversight of the Illinois Department of Public Health, to provide further protection for the residents and staff. The resident is in a local hospital and the two employees are at home in self-isolation.
“We are doing everything within the rules and guidelines and will continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety of our residents and staff at Sunny Hill,” she said.
This includes the daily monitoring of residents and staff for symptoms and requiring the use of face masks at all times in the nursing facility.
According to Nick Palmer, chief of staff for Will County Executive Larry Walsh who oversees the nursing home, at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, county offices and facilities took every precaution to protect its employees and residents while ensuring county services were functioning.
“Everyone is being affected by this crisis,” Palmer said. “We are using every precaution and resource available at this time. Many of our staff are working remotely and limiting contact with the pubic. Sunny Hill is a hands-on care facility and we are taking extra efforts to ensure this care is delivered safely.”
