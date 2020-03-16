Will County Courthouse Will Be Limiting People Coming To The Building
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt has issued a statement regarding the Will County Courthouse. “Given what has occurred over the weekend, including updated guidelines provided by the CDC and actions taken by the State of Illinois, the Will County Courthouse will be taking steps as soon as practical to limit the number of individuals coming into our facilities. For today it is business as usual but I expect that will change as early as tomorrow.”