Will County Executive Reminds Residents of Local Warming Centers

Ahead of the expected severe drop in temperatures, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant reminds residents to utilize local warming centers if necessary. The Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has compiled a listing of warming centers provided by local governments on their website.

“Warming centers are a safe option for residents who are having issues with properly heating their homes,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “Please consider checking in on neighbors and family over the next few days, especially those with mobility issues.”

There are warming centers available in almost every municipality in the county, including in village halls, fire stations, libraries, or other public meeting sites. With the holidays approaching, residents are encouraged to contact centers to verify availability.

The Will County EMA has activated their Emergency Operations Center to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with local governments on their response. Residents are advised to monitor conditions with the National Weather Service and their respective municipality.

Prolonged exposure to winter winds and cold can result in hypothermia illnesses, which can be fatal if treatment is lacking. Hypothermia usually occurs when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Seniors and the very young are most susceptible, but anyone is a susceptible to these extreme temperatures. Symptoms include: shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech, hallucinations and shallow breathing. Seek medical attention immediately if these symptoms occur.

Be cognizant of the potential risks posed by wind chill. For example, an air temperature of 20 degrees F feels like -10 F on exposed skin if the wind is blowing at 20 miles per hour.

For a full list of Warming Centers, visit https://www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.