Will County Jail Announces 38 Positive COVID Cases
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Will County Sheriff’s Department has announced multiple COVID-19 cases in the Adult Detention Facility after learning of an inmate who may have spread the virus to other inmates in the facility. The inmate had recently been in custody since February and was recently transferred to the Illinois Department of Correction. Upon his intake at IDOC, he was given a rapid Covid test and tested positive. The inmate displayed no symptoms while at the ADF.
On the same day, all inmates within the housing unit were tested for Covid. Thirty-eight inmates tested positive and thirteen tested negative. All inmates who were exposed to the virus are being isolated within the ADF and will remain on quarantine at least for the CDC’s recommended fourteen days. All positive cases are being treated and closely monitored by the facility medical doctor. Currently, all positive cases are mild with no serious underlying conditions.