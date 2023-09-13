Will County Officials File a Temporary Restraining Order Against A Rodeo In Joliet

After viewing video of inhumane treatment to one of their animals, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow filed a temporary restraining order against the Horseman Association Club of north Joliet.

The event in question took place on labor day weekend, off of Briggs Street in Joliet where a drone video shows an injured animal not be being cared for.

The attorney for the rodeo agreed that they would not engage in these and any other behavior that is abusive to animals. This is set forth in the agreed order. Will County State’s attorney filed a verified complaint in the matter on Monday. The rodeo is not shut down; rather, they have agreed pursuant to the order not to engage in abusive practices.