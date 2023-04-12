Will County Promotes Use of Rain Barrels and Compost Bins

Will County is partnering with the Conservation Foundation to promote the use of rain barrels and compost bins. Residents can purchase and pick-up these environmentally friendly products at several county-sponsored events throughout spring.

Bins and barrels can be ordered online and picked up at one of four upcoming Resource Recovery and Energy Division events. Residents can also pay for home delivery.According to the Will County Land Use Department, a rain barrel will capture 70 to 90 percent of a typical rainfall, allowing some overflow to cascade across lawns to storm drains in the street or swales in some subdivisions.

The captured water can be used for watering gardens, plants, trees, and bushes between rainfall, saving money and reducing the impact on limited drinking water supplies. Compost bins are a great place to toss grass clippings, weeds, twigs, vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee grounds, tea leaves, and more.

Cost for rain barrels ranges from $64.50-$119.00 and cost for compost bins ranges from $75.50-$186.50, depending on size and style. When ordering, residents should select either at-home delivery or choose a pick-up date and location when ordering. Items can be picked up at events in the following communities: