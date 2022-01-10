Will County Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Passing of one of their Own

Will County Deputy Michael Queeney passed away, Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Mike began his 20-years of service with the Will County Sheriff’s Office on November 29, 2001 as a Deputy Correctional Officer. On April l9, 2003 he moved to the Enforcement Division as a Deputy to begin his duties as a peace officer. For the last several years, Deputy Queeney has been assigned to the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Queeney passed away, due to COVID-19 complications, with his family by his side, at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, Illinois. Deputy Queeney always had a positive attitude, and wanted to help those in need of assistance. Deputy Queeney was an asset to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, and he will be sorely missed. The Will County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the Queeney Family, friends, and his extended law enforcement family. The news of Deputy Queeney’s death has shaken this department.
A caravan of police cars from many Will County Police Agencies escorted Deputy Queeney from Edwards Hospital in Naperville to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet for interment. Rest in Peace Mike, and Godspeed.
Will County Sheriff’s Office press release