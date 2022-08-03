      Weather Alert

Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man

Aug 3, 2022 @ 5:56am
As'Jaica L. Murry of Bolingbrook

A Bolingbrook woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after stabbing a 25-year-old man in a domestic dispute.

Twenty-nine year old As’Jaica L. Murry was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday.

It was on August 1st that Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in reference to a 25-year old man who had been stabbed. Upon arrival officers located the victim and the alleged female offender. Murry lives in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive. It’s unclear of their relationship.

The stabbing victim succumbed to his injuries and is deceased. His name is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

 

