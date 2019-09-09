Will County Take Back the Night Scheduled for October 3rd
Women and men of all ages are invited to take a stand against sexual violence at the Will County Take Back the Night march, vigil, and rally on Thursday, October 3rd. Take Back the Night brings survivors, supporters, activists and community leaders together in a call for the end of violence against women. Will County Take Back the Night 2019 is scheduled for Thursday, October 3, from 5:00 to p.m. The event will be held in the New Student Center at Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Parking will be available in lots C, D, E, and H. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. M. Susan Scanlon, a local gynecologist and author of The Gyne’s Guide for College Women: How to Have a Healthy, Safe and Happy Four Years. Dr. Scanlon will offer advice for survivors of teenage dating violence and domestic violence, including best practices and strategies for self-healing and safety after episodes of violence. A sign language interpreter will be present.
This free event will also include a candlelight vigil honoring women and children from Will County who were murdered over the past ten years. The night will culminate with an energizing march around the Joliet Central campus, where marchers will take the message of a violence-free world to the streets.