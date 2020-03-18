Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Encourages Veterans to Access Services Via Website or Telephone
Coronavirus Illinois
Officials from the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission are taking protective measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), effective immediately. Office hours at the Orland Park Vet Center, the Peotone American Legion, Joliet Junior College, and Governors State University are suspended until May 1, 2020.
The main office, located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue, will begin shifting in-person appointments to phone appointments. All necessary paperwork will be processed in a timely fashion and directed to the appropriate agencies. The VAC will continue its high level of service, just by phone until further notice.
Veterans are urged to call the office instead of walking-in. Due to higher call volumes, it may take a little longer for a response but inquires will be addressed.
This virus has had a disproportional impact on the senior population around the world. Considering that large percentage of local veterans are age 65 or older, these measures are being taken out of abundance of caution, care, and concern for the veteran community and their families.
For more information about the Veterans Assistance Commission and its services, visit the website: https://www.willcountyillinois.com/County-Offices/Special-Services/Veterans-Assistance-Commission or call (815) 740-8389.