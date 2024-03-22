Wilton Township Crash Claims Life of One Person

On 3/21/24 at 4:23pm, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wilmington-Peotone Road, 1 mile east of Cedar Road, for a two-vehicle personal injury crash with passenger entrapments. Initial reports indicate that the 21 year-old female driver of a Ford Escape, was traveling eastbound on Wilmington-Peotone Road, when she missed her turn at Cedar Road. As she continued down Wilmington-Peotone she began to turn into a farm field entryway to turn around. She then crossed in front of a Lincoln MKX that was traveling westbound. Both vehicles sustained major front end damage.

The female driver of the Escape had a 12 year-old female passenger in the back seat at the time of the crash. The 12-year old was extricated from the vehicle by Manhattan Fire Department. Both driver and passenger were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries. The 12-year old was checked by medical staff and was airlifted to Chicago Lurie’s Children’s Hospital. Her injuries and condition are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 68 year-old female, and her 37 year-old male, front seat passenger, both suffered injuries. They were transported to Silver Cross Hospital where the female driver was treated for severe hand injuries and further testing. Prior to being transported to the hospital, the front seat passenger, identified as Phillip Murray of Peotone, was extricated from the vehicle and suffered major injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Mr. Murray succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at 5:36pm.

At this time, one citation was issued to the driver of the Ford Escape for improper lane usage. The Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is continuing their reconstruction of the crash and processing evidence.