Winners Announced In Donate Your Weight Challenge
Scott Slocum at "Donate Your Weight" modeling the free t-shirt for those who weighed out
Inwood Athletic Club’s “Donate Your Weight” results are in and the average amount of weight lost is 4 pounds. This year 381 people returned to see their results. Congratulations to Doug Blunt who lost 11.57% of his body weight and Kathy Hinthorn who lost 11.59% of her body weight. Both will receive special prizes for losing the most percentage of their body weight. But the big winner is Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon. Sponsor Terry D’Arcy announced he will double his monetary commitment. The total amount of pounds lost was 1,550 and Terry D’Arcy is donating more than $3,000 to benefit Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon. All who weighed out received a t-shirt.